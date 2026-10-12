Dubai Global Village Prepares 31St Season Opening Wednesday Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's Global Village will reopen at 6pm on Wednesday, 14 October, launching its 31st season with expanded cultural displays, new entertainment productions and additional attractions. The seasonal destination will operate until May 2027 under the theme“A More Wonderful World”.

Organisers have announced 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside over 3,500 shopping outlets. The line-up includes a standalone Sri Lanka pavilion, a combined Russia and Azerbaijan pavilion, and redesigned facades for the Syria and Kuwait pavilions.

The latest programme also features more than 250 dining options, upwards of 200 rides and attractions, and a schedule of 40,000 performances across the season. The figures underline the scale of the reopening, which brings together international food, retail, cultural presentations and live entertainment at the Dubai destination.

Visitors will be able to explore new restaurants serving Turkish, Levantine and Egyptian dishes, alongside established street-food stalls and cafés. Among the announced additions are Trabzon Turkish Restaurant, Robo Al Sham and Hawawshi Al Rabie. Three cafés, Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café, will also join the dining selection.

Entertainment additions include two stage productions, Bollywood Idol and Bank Heist. The first follows two brothers whose lives take different paths, using music and dance to tell its story. Bank Heist combines acrobatics and an adventure narrative. The returning production Slam will also feature in the programme.

A new stunt show, Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back, joins the entertainment schedule, while younger visitors can watch Care Bears and PJ Masks at the Kids Theatre. Cultural performances, street entertainment and main-stage events will provide further programming across the venue, with individual schedules subject to announcement.

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The Carnaval area will offer games and family rides, with the Festival Wheel receiving updated passenger cabins. A roller coaster called Tokyo Rush is due to arrive later in the season, with organisers describing a ride featuring sharp turns, speed and a loop. It will not be available at the opening, according to the announced timetable.

Returning attractions include The Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City. Gardens of the World will reopen with design changes, while the Cultural Gate is receiving new LED lighting and the Sharjah tunnel a refreshed theme.

The destination's latest changes also extend to access and visitor services. Organisers have introduced a VIP parking self-payment system, additional family washrooms and improved directional signage, alongside an expansion of ticket counters at Happiness Gate. A WhatsApp chatbot is planned to provide information and visitor support.

After Wednesday's 6pm launch, regular operating hours will be 4pm until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm until 1am from Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays. Tuesdays, except public holidays, are reserved for families, couples and women, according to the venue's published visitor information.

Global Village has not published a precise closing date in May 2027. Its announcement identifies the month as the end of the season, leaving visitors to check updated schedules before arranging trips towards the final weeks.

A redesigned Season 31 Passport will allow guests to collect stamps at counters across the pavilions. A separate Kids Passport is also being introduced, providing a version of the activity intended for younger visitors.

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The destination has also offered premium visitor packages ahead of the reopening. Diamond VIP Packs were priced at Dh7,900, Platinum at Dh3,490, Gold at Dh2,490 and Silver at Dh1,890. Mega packages combine selected Global Village privileges with Dubai Parks and Resorts seasonal passes or park tickets.

Pre-orders for the limited VIP packages began on 21 September, followed by public sales on 26 September through Coca-Cola Arena's booking platform. Purchases were restricted to one package per valid Emirates ID, with eligibility limited to people aged 18 and above.

The organisers have linked one promotional prize to the new season: a Dh31,000 award for a selected VIP Pack holder. The incentive forms part of the pre-opening sales campaign rather than the general admission programme.

The venue's published visitor guidance states that people of determination may enter free of charge with one companion. Guests are also advised to observe its rules on modest dress and restrictions on pets, bicycles and scooters. Travel information lists public transport connections from Centrepoint, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Mall of the Emirates metro stations through designated bus services during the season.