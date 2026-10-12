Panama Mobilises Emergency Relief After Widespread Earthquake Damage Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Panama has activated emergency measures and intensified relief operations after powerful earthquakes and more than 200 aftershocks damaged hundreds of homes, schools and hospitals across the country.

President José Raúl Mulino's government declared a national state of emergency on Saturday, 10 October, following two earthquakes on Friday measuring magnitudes 7.7 and 6.6. Authorities reported at least 27 injured people but no confirmed deaths, while assessments continued in isolated communities.

By Sunday, emergency authorities had identified damage to nearly 900 homes, a substantially higher tally than initial assessments. Landslides, blocked roads and damaged bridges complicated efforts to reach families in the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera, Coclé and Los Santos, where destruction was concentrated.

The emergency declaration allows the government to allocate up to $100 million towards immediate assistance and repairs. The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the expenditure could be accommodated without breaching Panama's fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of gross domestic product for 2026.

Government agencies were delivering food, drinking water and tents, while public works crews sought to reopen routes and restore essential services. The presidency said on Sunday that more than 63,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies had been transported by air and another 250 tonnes by road to affected areas.

Malitzie Rivera, deputy director of the National Civil Protection System, said emergency teams had inspected more than 1,200 homes and other buildings over two days. Evaluations were continuing to determine which structures could safely be occupied and which required reconstruction.

Mulino visited families in Las Minas and Pesé in Herrera province on Sunday, where residents had lost their homes. The presidency said officials were examining plans for earthquake-resistant replacement housing and would present proposals to the cabinet. The president also instructed agencies to expedite repairs to damaged health facilities.

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The government initially reported 419 educational centres and 21 healthcare facilities affected. The earthquake damaged churches, hotels and transport infrastructure, with authorities identifying at least 14 damaged bridges in Veraguas and Los Santos as inspections progressed.

Classes were suspended nationwide on Monday while engineers assessed school buildings. Education officials said some severely damaged schools in Herrera might have to be rebuilt, potentially requiring temporary teaching arrangements during the remaining weeks of the academic year.

Health authorities were working to reopen inspected hospital wards after patients spent nights outside buildings amid fears of further tremors. The presidency said arrangements had been made for 405 kidney patients at Santo Tomás Hospital to receive dialysis on Monday and Tuesday in an unaffected section of the hospital.

The University of Panama's Institute of Geosciences said the number of recorded aftershocks had exceeded 200 by Sunday. Its director, Néstor Luque, said their magnitude was declining and the intervals between tremors were growing longer, although seismic activity was continuing.

The first major earthquake struck near the Azuero peninsula on Friday and was felt across Panama and into neighbouring Colombia. The United States Geological Survey measured the main shock at magnitude 7.7, while Panama's geosciences institute assessed it at 7.5. Differences between preliminary magnitude readings reflect separate scientific assessments.

Damage was reported across all 10 provinces and two Indigenous territories. Buildings near the epicentral area collapsed, residents evacuated damaged properties and several communities remained inaccessible because of landslides and road deterioration. Authorities had not reported missing people in their initial nationwide assessments.

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The United States pledged $5 million in humanitarian assistance and dispatched a 20-member disaster response team to support rescue work and infrastructure inspections. US military helicopters also delivered food supplies to affected communities, adding to domestic relief operations.

Despite interruptions to transport and public services, the Panama Canal authority said shipping operations had not been affected. The country's main international airport experienced temporary flight disruptions following the shaking, but key transport facilities subsequently continued operating.

Civil protection officials also cancelled a national evacuation exercise scheduled for Monday, redirecting staff and equipment to earthquake response. The country's meteorological agency warned that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could increase the danger of landslides in areas where roads and hillsides were already unstable.

Emergency workers established shelters for displaced residents, including in Veraguas and Coclé. Some families remained outdoors rather than returning to damaged houses, while inspection teams continued assessing residential buildings, water supplies and access routes in smaller communities. Officials continued documenting families requiring temporary shelter and essential household supplies and medicines.