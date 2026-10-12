India, Iran Security Chiefs Discuss Regional, International Developments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India and Iran on Monday held talks between their top security officials, exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, held a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday evening, the Embassy said in a post on X.

“Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries,” the Embassy stated.

The conversation comes days after Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran was seriously pursuing the matters agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Asked about progress on matters of cooperation after the meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian last month, Fathali had told IANS that the Iranian President had acted on it immediately.

“From the very first days after these discussions, President Pezeshkian issued the necessary instructions to the relevant ministries and authorities, and the matters agreed during the meeting are being pursued seriously by the relevant institutions. Various issues are on the agenda in Iran-India relations. Implementing the agreements properly and turning them into practical results requires time and sustained follow-up,” he had said.

“Iran is committed to further developing and deepening relations with India across various fields. We believe the existing capacities between the two countries provide a basis for broader and more productive cooperation,” he had added.

India has also raised concerns over attacks on commercial shipping in the region with Tehran.

In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which he expressed India's deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.

“Had a telephonic conversation with FM Araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstances. India condemns any such attack by any party,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.