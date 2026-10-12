NFR Unloads 1,094 Freight Rakes In September, Assam Accounts For 585

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 12 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) unloaded 1,094 freight rakes across its zone in September 2026, ensuring the supply of essential commodities and industrial goods to the Northeastern states and strengthening regional supply chains, officials said on Monday.

According to NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, food grains, food-grade items, fertilisers, sugar, coal, salt, tank wagons and other commodities were handled at various goods sheds across the zone during the month, facilitating their timely distribution and supporting economic activities.

Assam accounted for the highest number of unloaded freight rakes at 585, highlighting the crucial role of the Railways in meeting the requirements of public distribution systems, industries and consumers, he said.

Sharma said that during September, 102 freight rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 28 in Manipur, 15 in Nagaland, six in Arunachal Pradesh and five in Mizoram.

Outside the mountainous Northeastern states, West Bengal recorded the unloading of 208 freight rakes, while Bihar accounted for 145, further strengthening trade connectivity and regional supply chains, he stated.

The CPRO said that for NFR, the uninterrupted movement of essential and other commodities was vital for meeting daily requirements and supporting industrial and commercial activities across the region.

He added that regular monitoring at various levels had helped reduce turnaround time and improve unloading efficiency, contributing to the smooth handling and distribution of goods.“The freight operations underline the Railways' role in supplying essential commodities to the Northeast, where rail connectivity remains important for transporting goods from other parts of the country,” the NFR official said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.