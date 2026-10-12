Did Prithvi Shaw And Aakriti Agarwal Patch Up? Here's What She Really Said About Their Bond

A big update just dropped about cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his personal life. Prithvi Shaw and Aakriti Agarwal got engaged on March 8, 2026. The couple decided to part ways within just four months of that day. But Aakriti has finally broken her silence on the cancelled engagement. She says they both still love each other. Here is the complete scoop.

What did Aakriti say?

Aakriti expressed her feelings very emotionally in a recent interview after her engagement with Prithvi Shaw ended. She clarified that they did not have any fights back then. She added that they still love each other.

Aakriti shared an emotional post on social media earlier. She mentioned that their responsibilities and current situations are different. The couple decided to separate for these reasons.

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A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

The Mutual Love Is Still There

Aakriti Agarwal shared more details about their bond. She said she and Prithvi still talk sometimes. She explained that nobody can predict how and when life situations change. The two of them stay in touch because of this.

She confirmed they still have love for each other. But she also mentioned that some matters remain strictly personal.

What Does Aakriti Want?

Aakriti Agarwal spoke warmly about Prithvi Shaw. She said they still love each other and everything is perfectly fine. She has only one wish for him. She wants him to go very far in life and play really well. She wants to watch him succeed.

Aakriti also cleared the air about her intentions. She stated she did not do any of this for fame. She earned her own name through hard work. She pointed out that people look at character, not just money. She called out the trolls who just spread false narratives. She firmly said that nobody can ruin a person's true image.

Prithvi Focuses on Cricket

Prithvi Shaw is currently leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. He took out all his anger on the field recently. Prithvi smashed a stormy innings of 70 runs. It looks like Prithvi has decided to put his entire focus back on cricket right now.