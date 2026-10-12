Kottayam Murder: Son Arrested For Beating Father To Death Over Family Dispute!

Kottayam:In Kottayam's Manimala, a son beat his father to death by hitting him on the head. The victim is Santhosh, who hails from Makkappuzha in Ranni. The police quickly arrested his son Sachu Santhosh. A fight over some family issues ended up in this tragic murder.

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The murder took place on Saturday evening in Manimala. The incident happened at the house in Charuveli Shavakkottabhagam, where Santhosh's wife and children live. For quite some time, Santhosh was not living with his family. He used to visit the Charuveli house only occasionally. Locals say that whenever he came over, he would get drunk and create a huge scene.

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On the evening of the 10th, Santhosh came to the Charuveli house and started a ruckus. He physically assaulted his wife Sindhu. He also got into a fight with his sons Sachu and Sanoj. During this clash, the younger son Sachu grabbed a coffee plant branch and hit Santhosh on the head. Hearing the loud noises, neighbors rushed over and found Santhosh lying in the front yard. The police took Sachu into custody right from the spot. They officially recorded his arrest after the post-mortem report confirmed it was a murder.