Deutsch de Grosse Antikapitalismus-Demo in Bern ohne grössere Zwischenfälle Original Read more: Grosse Antikapitalismus-Demo in Bern ohne grössere Zwischenf

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 1,000 people took part in an unauthorised demonstration against capitalism and imperialism in the Swiss capital Bern on Sunday. The police, deployed in large numbers, prevented a march through the city centre. There were no major incidents. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Large anti-capitalist protest in Bern causes no major incident This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 09:57 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The police reached this conclusion on Sunday evening. All roadblocks had been lifted, it announced on X. However, one person had been stopped who felt disturbed by the demonstration and was carrying several knives. They were taken away for further investigation. In addition, the police carried out identity checks and seized materials. There were also incidents of vandalism.

The unidentified organisers had called for a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Gaza demonstration that had escalated. In October 2025, during several hours of violent unrest in the city centre, police officers, demonstrators and bystanders were been injured. There was also extensive damage to property.

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This content was published on Oct 12, 2025 Around 5,000 people marched through the Swiss capital, Bern, on Saturday to protest against the war in Gaza.

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