Drought Conditions In Switzerland Persist Despite Rainfall

Français fr Les pluies n'ont apporté qu'un répit temporaire Original Read more: Les pluies n'ont apporté qu'un répit tempo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The autumn rains that fell up until the weekend have only temporarily alleviated the drought, which remains severe in Switzerland. The situation remains tense, according to MeteoSwiss. This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 10:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

After a long spell of mild weather with summer-like temperatures, the northern Alps experienced several wet autumnal days from Thursday onwards. These days unfolded“almost as if from a meteorology textbook”, wrote the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) on its blog on Friday.

Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rainfall were recorded north of the Alps. However, a significant proportion of this water evaporated or ran off due to the dry ground.

In many parts of the country, the rainfall deficit persists.“Over the last 30 days, rainfall amounts have averaged less than 50% of the long-term average,” a MeteoSwiss spokesperson told news agency Keystone-SDA on Sunday. In some places, they reached only 15 to 35% of the normal level.

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This content was published on Aug 21, 2026 Rivers reduced to trickles, scorched landscapes and forests taking on autumn colours weeks ahead of schedule: such scenes highlight the severity of a drought unmatched in Switzerland for decades.

Read more: Drought in Switzerland: Europe's 'water tower' run