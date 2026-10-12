Osteoporosis In Switzerland Going Undiagnosed And Untreated
-
Deutsch
de
Osteoporose wird in der Schweiz häufig nicht erkannt und behandelt
Original
Read more: Osteoporose wird in der Schweiz häufig nicht erkannt und beha
The Rheumatism League notes, on the occasion of World Rheumatism Day on Monday, that the extent of the shortfall in care for men is not yet known. The Rheumatism League now aims to raise awareness of healthy bones through its first national osteoporosis campaign and to encourage people to address their bone health at an early stage using the new osteoporosis risk check.
According to the league, from the age of 50 onwards, one in two women and one in five men will suffer a bone fracture due to osteoporosis at some point in their lives. The condition often develops over many years without causing any symptoms.More More Patient safety Does tracking your health data make you healthier?
This content was published on Jan 6, 2026 Health tracking tools and full-body scans are booming, but experts question their benefits.Read more: Does tracking your health data make you healt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment