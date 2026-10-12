Deutsch de Bis 2035 werden weniger Schulkinder und mehr Studierende erwartet Original Read more: Bis 2035 werden weniger Schulkinder und mehr Studierende erw

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to government estimates, the number of university students is set to rise by more than 20% over the next nine years. From 2029 to 2035, the number of primary school pupils is expected to fall as a result of the decline in the birth rate. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Number of schoolkids in Switzerland set to drop by 2035 This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 11:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Depending on the level of education, primary and tertiary student numbers in Switzerland are set to develop very differently up to 2035. This is evident from the education scenarios for 2026 to 2035 published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The FSO emphasises that the results are subject to uncertainty due to unclear birth and immigration figures.

At primary level, the number of pupils has risen sharply in recent years. However, since 2022, birth rates have been falling, which is why the number of primary school pupils is expected to peak between 2027 and 2028, and then fall by 8% by 2035, according to the FSO's forecast. A decline is expected at lower secondary level from 2033 onwards.

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