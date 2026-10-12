Swiss Section Of Great St. Bernard Tunnel To Get 1,000 Solar Panels
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Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA va se doter de 1000 panneaux solaires
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Read more: Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA va se doter de 1000 panneaux sol
A thousand panels, tilted at 60 degrees, will be gradually installed between late 2026 and 2027. Some 3,000 square metres will be operational by the end of this year, with the remainder (4,000 square metres) to be ready over the course of next year. A trial phase took place between 2022 and 2025. In total, the system will generate 450 MWh per year, equivalent to half the tunnel's energy requirements.'A winter supplement'
“We have a large flat roof area,” Baptiste Cavin, maintenance and projects engineer at Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA, told news agency Keystone-SDA.“This solar farm will provide a welcome winter supplement to our current generation. The electricity requirements (lighting, electromechanical systems, ventilation) of our facilities are, in fact, considerable.”More More Energy transition Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their promise
This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Switzerland fast-tracked Alpine solar parks to boost winter power. Four years on, only a handful are being built and electricity targets are slipping.Read more: Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their pr
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