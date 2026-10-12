Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Swiss Section Of Great St. Bernard Tunnel To Get 1,000 Solar Panels

Swiss Section Of Great St. Bernard Tunnel To Get 1,000 Solar Panels


Date: 2026-10-12 02:15:05

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The company that runs the Great St. Bernard tunnel has decided to expand its use of renewable energy. It is set to install 7,000 square metres of solar panels. These are currently being installed on the approach road leading to the tunnel, on the Swiss side. This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 12:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA va se doter de 1000 panneaux solaires Original Read more: Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA va se doter de 1000 panneaux sol

A thousand panels, tilted at 60 degrees, will be gradually installed between late 2026 and 2027. Some 3,000 square metres will be operational by the end of this year, with the remainder (4,000 square metres) to be ready over the course of next year. A trial phase took place between 2022 and 2025. In total, the system will generate 450 MWh per year, equivalent to half the tunnel's energy requirements.

'A winter supplement'

“We have a large flat roof area,” Baptiste Cavin, maintenance and projects engineer at Tunnel du Grand-St-Bernard SA, told news agency Keystone-SDA.“This solar farm will provide a welcome winter supplement to our current generation. The electricity requirements (lighting, electromechanical systems, ventilation) of our facilities are, in fact, considerable.”

More More Energy transition Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their promise

This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Switzerland fast-tracked Alpine solar parks to boost winter power. Four years on, only a handful are being built and electricity targets are slipping.

Read more: Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their pr

MENAFN12102026000210011054ID1111796485



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search