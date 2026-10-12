Swiss Churches Adopt Ten Guidelines On Use Of AI
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Schweizer Kirchen und Verbände beschliessen zehn Leitlinien für KI
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Igrejas suíças lançam regras para inteligência artificial
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Under the title“Humanity in the Digital Age”, five churches and organisations published ten ethical principles on Monday for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI). These principles combine the Christian view of humanity with the specific challenges posed by AI, the group said in a joint statement.
The AI guidelines were drawn up by the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland (EKS), the Swiss Bishops' Conference, the umbrella organisation Freikirchen, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland and the Swiss Evangelical Alliance. It is encouraging that the five churches and organisations are speaking out jointly on AI, said EKS President Rita Famos in a press release.More More Demographics Revelation or cliché? AI-Jesus appears in Lucerne church
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