Deutsch de Schweizer Kirchen und Verbände beschliessen zehn Leitlinien für KI Original Read more: Schweizer Kirchen und Verbände beschliessen zehn Leitlinien fu Português pt Igrejas suíças lançam regras para inteligência artificial Read more: Igrejas suíças lançam regras para inteligência artif

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A handful of Christian churches and organisations in Switzerland have adopted ten "commandments" or guidelines for dealing with artificial intelligence. In their view, technological possibilities should be assessed in terms of their benefit to human well-being. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss churches adopt ten guidelines on use of AI This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 13:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Under the title“Humanity in the Digital Age”, five churches and organisations published ten ethical principles on Monday for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI). These principles combine the Christian view of humanity with the specific challenges posed by AI, the group said in a joint statement.

The AI guidelines were drawn up by the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland (EKS), the Swiss Bishops' Conference, the umbrella organisation Freikirchen, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland and the Swiss Evangelical Alliance. It is encouraging that the five churches and organisations are speaking out jointly on AI, said EKS President Rita Famos in a press release.

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