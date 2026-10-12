Français fr Naissance parmi les gorilles du zoo de Bâle, après deux décès Original Read more: Naissance parmi les gorilles du zoo de Bâle, après deux de

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A new gorilla baby was born last September at Basel Zoo. The father is the dominant male, Yeba, who fatally injured a newborn gorilla and another young male in the group last July. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Basel Zoo welcomes gorilla newborn months after fatal incidents This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 14:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Makala, an 11-year-old female, gave birth to her first baby on September 24, which happened to be World Gorilla Day, the Basel Zoo announced on Monday. The baby is a male named Xola. Its birth comes after a difficult period for the group of Western lowland gorillas living at the Swiss zoo.

Last July, the 14-year-old dominant male, Yeba, bit his first baby – born just a few days earlier – during a fight with the mother, the 37-year-old female Joas. Shortly before this tragedy, the 11-year-old male Mobali had to be euthanised after being bitten on the genitals by Yeba.

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Following these two fatal incidents, the zoo had stated that it was monitoring the group dynamics and consulting with experts. It had stepped up its vigilance in anticipation of the expected birth of the new baby.

Breastfeeding

The female Makala is caring attentively for her newborn and carries her snugly against her. Over the coming months, Xola will remain close to her mother, who breastfeeds her regularly. Gorilla mothers breastfeed their young for three to four years.

So far, social interactions within the gorilla group have been going smoothly, the zoo reports. For the time being, the mother is keeping her distance from the other members of the group and retreats to a quiet spot when their curiosity gets the better of them.

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The female Qaziba (aged 7) is showing a keen interest in the baby, which she expresses through cautious approaches and gentle caresses. These interactions are important for young females and will stand them in good stead later on when they raise their own young.

Western lowland gorillas are classified as“critically endangered” on the IUCN Red List. Their population continues to decline due to hunting and the destruction of their natural habitat.

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Translated from German/reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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