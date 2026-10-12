Français fr La loi sur le matériel de guerre jugée“immorale” et“anti-Ukraine” Original Read more: La loi sur le matériel de guerre jugée“immorale” et“anti-Ukr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Opponents of the proposed amendments to the law on war materiel launched their vote campaign by calling these changes "immoral" and "anti-Ukraine" during a press conference on Monday. Swiss citizens are set to vote on this bill, which aims to facilitate arms exports, on November 29. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Opponents deem proposed Swiss arms export rules 'immoral', 'anti-Ukraine' This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 15:07 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

“With this new law, Switzerland is completely relinquishing control over its arms exports,” the coalition opposing the new law told reporters in the capital Bern. The alliance comprises some 28 parties and organisations, including those on the left and the Evangelical People's Party, as well as NGO Caritas, the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSsA), Justitia et Pax, and the Commission of the Swiss Bishops' Conference.

The relaxation of the War Material Act will once again allow direct exports, even to countries embroiled in civil war.“For 36 countries, including the United States and Argentina – both governed by authoritarian leaders who flout democracy and human rights – the criteria for the export of military equipment will be completely abolished. A blank cheque for [Donald] Trump, [Javier] Milei and their ilk”, writes the alliance in a joint statement.

More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.

Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric