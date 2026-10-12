Swiss Swimming Pools And Saunas Warn Against Use Of Smart Glasses
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Lunettes intelligentes mal vues dans les piscines et saunas
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Read more: Lunettes intelligentes mal vues dans les piscines et s
In German-speaking Switzerland, the Swiss association of swimming instructors, the association of swimming pools and the Swiss sauna federation have responded to the growing use of eyeglasses fitted with built-in cameras. They have warned against taking photographs and making video recordings without the knowledge of those being filmed.
As these devices are difficult to distinguish from ordinary eyewear, privacy in swimming pools and changing rooms is under threat, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. The wearing of optical devices with a recording function will now be prohibited throughout all swimming pool premises.More More Research frontiers Smart glasses ban in swimming pools debated in Switzerland
This content was published on Aug 24, 2026 Basel, Lucerne and other Swiss cities are anxious about smart glasses at public swimming pools.Read more: Smart glasses ban in swimming pools debated in Switze
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