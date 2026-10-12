Français fr Lunettes intelligentes mal vues dans les piscines et saunas Original Read more: Lunettes intelligentes mal vues dans les piscines et s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Regulations at municipal and local swimming pools must prohibit the wearing of glasses fitted with a camera, according to a warning issued by public swimming pools on Monday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss swimming pools and saunas warn against use of smart glasses This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 16:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In German-speaking Switzerland, the Swiss association of swimming instructors, the association of swimming pools and the Swiss sauna federation have responded to the growing use of eyeglasses fitted with built-in cameras. They have warned against taking photographs and making video recordings without the knowledge of those being filmed.

As these devices are difficult to distinguish from ordinary eyewear, privacy in swimming pools and changing rooms is under threat, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. The wearing of optical devices with a recording function will now be prohibited throughout all swimming pool premises.

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This content was published on Aug 24, 2026 Basel, Lucerne and other Swiss cities are anxious about smart glasses at public swimming pools.

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