Humanitarian Crisis Deepening Amid Global Conflicts, Says ICRC President - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

Deutsch de IKRK-Präsidentin: ((Es grassiert die masslose Zerstörung)) Read more: IKRK-Präsidentin: ((Es grassiert die masslose Zerstör Español es ((La destrucción desmesurada se extiende sin control)) Read more: ((La destrucción desmesurada se extiende sin cont العربية ar رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر: ((التدمير الجامح بات ظاهرة مستشرية)) Read more: رئيسة اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر: ((التدمير الجامح بات ظاهرة مستش

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Humanitarian aid is in crisis as funding falls, support wanes and respect for international humanitarian law erodes. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric explains why protecting civilians in Gaza or Ukraine hinges on political will, and why autonomous weapon systems should be banned. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Humanitarian crisis deepening amid global conflicts, says ICRC president This content was published on October 12, 2026 - 09:23 4 minutes Fredy Gsteiger, SRF

SRF: During the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York in September, you were heavily involved in promoting international humanitarian law and humanitarian aid. Are heads of state and government aware of how many issues are in disarray in this area?

Mirjana Spoljaric: They are certainly aware of the situation. The question is what effect this awareness will have. We need to take it a step further and move towards action.

As soon as we start talking about international humanitarian law, it becomes clear that countries need to adapt their military strategies so the situation on the ground improves. That's when dialogue becomes difficult, because it's highly political. Empathy and solidarity have a hard time gaining traction.

SRF: Do certain key parties to conflicts – such as in Ukraine or Gaza – not care about principles like the protection of the civilian population?

M.S.: Every government representative knows just how dire the situation is in Gaza. What is lacking is the political will to actually improve the situation.

Food aid is not enough. What is needed are machines or dual-use goods, but it is forbidden to import them. Pressure must be put on influential states like the US and Israel to lift such sanctions.