FX Talking: Au Revoir, Euro Bulls

High inflation, high yields and expectations of tighter US monetary policy appear to be staying with us for the next two quarters. Add in French budgetary politics ahead of upcoming elections and EUR/USD should stay soft in a 1.10-1.15 range.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.