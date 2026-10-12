FM Sitharaman Holds Talks With Global Financial Firms On Infrastructure, AI, Renewable Energy Investments

MENAFN - KNN India)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited global financial institutions and investment firms to explore opportunities across India's infrastructure, capital markets, renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and other key sectors during a series of meetings with senior executives in Singapore on Sunday.

During a meeting with Yukinobu Saeki, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, MUFG, discussions focused on expanding the Japanese financial group's presence in India, particularly in capital markets, infrastructure and project finance, renewable energy and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financing, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Sitharaman encouraged MUFG to deepen its engagement with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to support infrastructure financing. Discussions also covered financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and regulatory roadshows to strengthen investor engagement, market transparency and governance, PTI reported.

In a separate meeting with Rajeev Kannan, Managing Executive Officer and Co-Head, Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), the Finance Minister discussed opportunities in affordable housing finance, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade finance and other priority sectors.

She encouraged SMBC to explore investment and financing opportunities through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), particularly in aircraft leasing.

Focus On Infrastructure And Sustainable Finance

During her meeting with Marcus Wallenberg, Chairperson of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), Sitharaman discussed India's economic outlook and ways to strengthen investment flows and engagement with European institutional investors.

The discussions covered private equity investments in NBFCs, sustainable finance, the green transition and skill development. She also invited SEB to explore opportunities through GIFT IFSC and NIIF.

In a meeting with Scott Kapnick, CEO of HPS Investment Partners, Sitharaman discussed private credit, structured finance and long-term financing for businesses.

HPS highlighted the potential of debt capital to complement equity investments. The Finance Minister encouraged the firm to explore setting up a fund in GIFT IFSC and collaborating with NIIF to mobilise financing for large infrastructure projects.

Discussions On AI And Financial Services

Sitharaman also met Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of B Capital Group, to discuss sovereign AI and the broader AI ecosystem.

Highlighting India's potential to emerge as a leader in AI services, she encouraged B Capital to explore AI applications in the country's banking and financial services sector.

The B Capital team highlighted the importance of currency stability and predictable, transparent tax policies for investors.

The meetings are part of the government's efforts to attract global capital and deepen engagement with international financial institutions across infrastructure, financial services, emerging technologies and sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)

