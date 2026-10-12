Coal Stocks At Power Plants Stay Above 18 MT As Supply Improves In October

MENAFN - KNN India)Coal stocks at domestic coal-based power plants stood at 18.205 million tonnes (MT) on October 10, remaining above 18 MT since September 29, when stocks were 18.932 MT, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Stock depletion slowed in the first 10 days of October, with inventories declining by around 0.56 MT, compared with a 7.28 MT fall during September. The average daily depletion eased to 0.06 MT in October from 0.24 MT in September.

Coal supplies to the power sector averaged 2.49 MT per day during October 1-10, up from 2.21 MT per day in September. Daily supplies exceeded the planned level of 2.37 MT on nine of the 10 days, the ministry said.

Rake loading for the power sector increased to an average of 469 rakes per day during October 1-10, compared with 426 rakes per day in September, a rise of around 10 per cent. Daily loading ranged between 447 and 482 rakes during the period.

Stock increases were recorded on October 2 and October 10, by 0.024 MT and 0.017 MT, respectively.

The ministry said coal supplies to power plants with critical stocks were being monitored, with coal redistributed according to requirements at vulnerable stations. It is coordinating with Coal India Ltd, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, the Ministry of Railways and power utilities to maintain supplies and coal evacuation.

(KNN Bureau)

