Piyush Goyal Calls For Global Technology Adoption, Employment Generation

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for greater adoption of global technologies and identification of sectors with potential to generate employment and business opportunities while addressing the 'Dilli Dialogue: Policies for a Future-Ready India' in New Delhi.

Goyal said India wanted to expand its participation in global markets and highlighted opportunities for businesses, startups and young people. He said free trade agreements could improve market access for Indian businesses while enabling cooperation with developed economies in areas such as advanced technology and electronic equipment.

The minister referred to India's USD 1 trillion export target and the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said rising domestic demand for electronics and white goods could encourage investment in local manufacturing, including semiconductor factories.

Goyal identified tourism as a potential source of employment and said artificial intelligence could improve the efficiency of tourism promotion, while human experiences would remain central to the sector. He also highlighted opportunities for Indian workers in overseas markets, including Germany and Japan.

On automobiles, Goyal said India could become a global car manufacturing hub as domestic demand expands. Referring to import quotas under trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the European Union, he said these largely covered expensive cars, while the lower-priced segment remained protected.

He cited luxury carmakers setting up manufacturing facilities in Pune after initially testing the Indian market.

The minister also called for improved quality standards, urging policymakers, industry and institutions such as the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to work towards strengthening product quality.

(KNN Bureau)