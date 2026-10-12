India Curtails 4.2% Of Solar Power As Grid Constraints Limit Absorption In July-August

MENAFN - KNN India)India was unable to absorb around 4.2 per cent of its solar power generation in July and August, equivalent to nearly 1.8 billion units of renewable electricity, due to grid and operational constraints, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The curtailment occurred as peak electricity demand reached 270 GW and coal stocks at power plants declined. Nearly half of the country's coal-based power plants had less than four days of coal requirements in stock early in October, Reuters reported.

CREA analysts attributed the unabsorbed renewable power to transmission and operational constraints as renewable energy capacity expands faster than grid infrastructure.

Government data showed that India curtailed 14 per cent of its solar power output between April and June. Solar capacity stood at around 168 GW, while the country is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, compared with around 304 GW currently.

Solar generation increased 39 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ended September, while renewable generation excluding large hydropower crossed 100 billion units for the first time.

Coal continued to supply around two-thirds of India's electricity during the quarter, as rising demand and a 20 per cent decline in hydropower output linked to the El Niño weather pattern increased reliance on coal-based generation.

(KNN Bureau)

