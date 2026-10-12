Chen & Lampert Offer“Hard Choices” Quiz To Art In America Readers

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art-world consultantshave launched their“Hard Choices” quiz for Art in America readers, inviting them to assess the advice the duo has provided since. The quiz, presented as a chance for reflection during the fall season, asks readers to evaluate the impact of Chen & Lampert's counsel, considering if it has been helpful or harmful.

Readers are encouraged to submit their responses to [email protected] or share them on social media. The quiz includes ten multiple-choice questions designed to gauge reader sentiment and identify areas for improvement.

The questions cover various aspects of the column's reception, such as how reading Chen & Lampert makes readers feel, the best description of their“Hard Truths” column, and favorite parts of taking the quiz. Other questions explore how following their advice has affected readers, what they have been convinced to pursue, and what the column has proven to them. Readers are also asked about their least favorite aspect of the column, what they would do if Hard Choices and Hard Truths ceased publication, and other Penske Media publications they would like to see Chen & Lampert write for.

The final question asks readers to imagine Chen & Lampert as people they could hire as consultants, have a beer with, or avoid at public functions. The quiz concludes with a scoring system from 10 to 30 points, offering three distinct interpretations of readers' engagement with the column: from viewing it as“hooliganism and puerile jokes” to a“bighearted ploy to shape a society where artists and art will flourish and save humanity.”

Source: ARTnews