Mary Deleary Named Director Of IAIA Museum Of Contemporary Native Arts

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) has appointed(Chippewas of the Thames First Nation) as the new director of its Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) in Santa Fe. Her new role is set to begin on

Deleary currently serves as the director of the IAIA Research Center for Contemporary Native Arts (RCCNA). In her capacity as MoCNA director, she will be responsible for overseeing the museum's exhibitions, collections, programs, partnerships, research initiatives, and general operations. She will also join the IAIA President's Cabinet, a body that defines and supports the relationship between the museum and the broader institution. Deleary is an alumna of the IAIA, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Museum Studies, and earned a PhD in Native American Art History from the University of Oklahoma. Her doctoral research focused on Anishinaabe practices of making, remembering, and reconnecting with ancestral belongings housed in museums and archives.

IAIA President Dr. Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) emphasized Deleary's dedication to both the institution and to Native American art in a press release.“Dr. Deleary brings a deep understanding of IAIA, contemporary Indigenous art, museum practice, archives, and the relationships that connect artists, collections, students, and communities,” Lowe stated.“As an IAIA alum and a leader who has already contributed meaningfully to our institution, she understands both the history we carry and the possibilities ahead.”

MoCNA, established in 1972, developed from IAIA's collection and student artwork. The museum now maintains a collection of over 9,500 artworks created between 1962 and the present day, positioning itself as a leading institution dedicated to contemporary Indigenous art.

Deleary commented on her new role,“MoCNA is a special place that educates, celebrates, and centers the lives, works, and stories of many Indigenous artists.” She added,“My own relationship with MoCNA began when I was a student intern, and that experience greatly shaped my understanding of museum work and the important role museums play in supporting Indigenous artists, students, and communities. I am honored to return to MoCNA in this new role and to work alongside an incredible team as we build upon the foundation established by former Director Patsy Phillips (Cherokee Nation).”

We previously reported:

Mary Deleary (Chippewas of the Thames First Nation) has been named the new director of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, effective October 19.

Ann Temkin will step down as MoMA's chief curator of painting and sculpture in January 2027 after 18 years, transitioning to an advisory role.

Belinda Tate is stepping down as executive director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields after three years, with her last day in the role today.

Source: Artforum