Two Stolen Renoirs Valued At $10 Million Recovered In France

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two paintings by, collectively valued at, have been recovered in France after being stolen last month from a museum on the French Riviera. Local officials confirmed the recovery, andhave been arrested in connection with the theft.

The stolen works, Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano (1910) and Young Woman at the Well (1886), belong to the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and were on loan. Thieves broke into the Renoir Museum, the artist's former home in Cagnes-sur-Mer, on September 8. They reportedly attempted to take four paintings but dropped two in the garden during their escape.

Catherine Pégard, France's culture minister, praised the investigators for their efforts. She commended“the efficiency and determination” of the investigative team in a social media post and highlighted the“swift response” of local police from the moment the alarm was triggered as“remarkable.” The mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer expressed“immense joy and a great relief,” noting that the paintings are“part of our city's history, our cultural heritage.”

The Marseille public prosecutor's office has not yet released details on the recovery method, stating that a planned press conference was canceled to avoid impeding the ongoing investigation. This incident follows a series of museum thefts in France in recent years, including a $102 million theft at the Louvre last October, which led to a $92 million security master plan. Meanwhile, an exhibition titled“Renoir and Love” at the National Gallery in London has sold over 22,000 tickets and remains on view through January 31, despite divided opinions on the Impressionist artist.

We previously reported:

Two Renoir paintings stolen last month from the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, valued at €9 million, have been recovered, and six suspects arrested.

A 330-pound bronze book cover designed by Salvador Dalí was stolen overnight from a private contemporary art museum in Issoire, France.

Source: Artnet News