MENAFN - USA Art News)andare set to open this week at, featuringfrom. This marks an expansion from theedition, which hostedfrom. Despite competition from, scheduled for next week, Frieze London is increasing its scale.

Kristell Chadé, Frieze's executive director of fairs, who has been with the organization for 15 years and now oversees eight fairs, discussed the fair's global approach.“Global does not by any means mean uniform and we don't export a fixed concept to the other fairs. Each fair has its own identity and as we become more global, we are more interconnected, which is a real strength for us,” Chadé stated.

The fair highlights an increased presence from South Asia this year, including the first participation from Sri Lanka with Saskia Fernando. Frieze Abu Dhabi will also feature a notable South Asian contingent next month. Other strong regions represented include Brazil, partly due to initiatives like the Breeze Curator Travel Grant, in collaboration with the Instituto Guimarães Rosa and the Embassy of Brazil in London. This grant enables five Brazil-based curators to attend the fair. South Korea, the Gulf, and North Africa also maintain a strong presence. Frieze anticipates more collectors from India, Pakistan, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, and Canada, alongside an increased number of American collectors.

Chadé emphasized London's significance as a global cultural center and the world's second-largest art market, appealing to galleries and collectors alike. She pointed out that London fosters creative talent through its highly regarded art schools, world-class museums, and a thriving gallery scene. Frieze London and Frieze Masters also support museums through acquisition funds, such as the Tate Fund and the Dasha Shenkman Focus Fund, and offer opportunities for artists through awards like the Frieze Artists Award and the Camden Art Centre Emerging Artist Award.

Discussing the ongoing comparison with Paris, Chadé believes that London and Paris offer different but complementary experiences.“Our best argument in favor of London is that the city has so much to offer and London remains unmatched in the richness and diversity of its ecosystem,” she said. The 2026 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report confirms the UK's position as the number two global trade market by value, trailing only the US.

Source: ARTnews