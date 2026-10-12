Bangkok Art Biennale Names 72 Artists For 2026 Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Organizers of thehave announced theslated to participate in the event's fifth edition. The biennale is scheduled to run from, through

The exhibition is being developed by Apinan Poshyananda, a Thai curator and art historian who has served as artistic director since the Biennale's founding in 2018. He leads a curatorial team that includes Adylaya Hoontrakul, Remy Jarry, Melanie Pocock, and Kulapat Yantrasast. Titled“Angels & Mara,” the show references Bangkok's moniker,“City of Angels,” and Mara, a Buddhist demonic figure representing temptation and fear. The exhibition will focus on the interplay between the honorable and the immoral, as well as the appealing and the repulsive.

Thai artists featured include performance artist Chomphunut Phuttha, whose work explores gender and environmental themes; photographer and installation artist Naraphat Sakarthornsap, who examines societal issues through botanical imagery; and painter Chatchai Puipia, known for satirical or ironic works addressing sociopolitical struggle. International participants include Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, London-based painter Mandy El-Sayegh, Italian sculptor Piero Golia, Canadian/UK filmmaker Sin Wai Kin, and American videographer Bill Viola.

The biennale will be showcased across eleven locations. These include historic sites such as Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), and Wat Prayoon, recognized for its substantial white chedi or stupa. Other venues include the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, Museum Siam, the National Museum Bangkok, and the Silpakorn Art Center. Additionally, exhibitions will be held in luxury shopping centers Central World and Siam Paragon, the contemporary One Bangkok development, and the Alliance Française Bangkok.

We previously reported:

The Asian Art Biennial announced the full artist lineup for its tenth edition, running from November 7 to February 28 at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine

The Lagos Biennial has announced 18 artists and groups for its 2026 edition, curated by Furen Dai, Chinyere Obieze, and Sam Hopkins.

Source: Artforum