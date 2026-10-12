Missionirnewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Innovations Signs Three Blockchain Network Agreements Across Three Industries
Apimeds also reiterated that its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 included an explanatory paragraph from its independent auditor expressing substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The disclosure was made pursuant to NYSE American requirements and does not amend the company's previous filings.
To view the full press release, visit
About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA
MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops technology infrastructure and digital solutions for blockchain-enabled applications, data-driven platforms, and emerging commercial ecosystems.
Through projects such as AssureChain, MindWave is expanding the application of its technology into insurance, reinsurance and digital-asset-enabled insurance models.
About MindChain
MindChain is a blockchain infrastructure developed within the MindWave ecosystem to support transparent, traceable, and verifiable digital transactions. It is designed to provide the underlying ledger capabilities required for applications involving digital assets, registries, tokenized ecosystems, and decentralized services.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at
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