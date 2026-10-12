Missionirnewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Innovations Signs Three Blockchain Network Agreements Across Three Industries

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) through its wholly owned subsidiary, announced that MindWave signed three agreements between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4, 2026, to build and operate dedicated blockchain networks on its MindChain infrastructure for clients in climate finance, sports media and insurance. The agreements include Singapore-based AQUAE Holdings for its AQUAEChain environmental credit platform, New York-based Flash Sports & Media Holdings for its FlashChain digital ticketing and media authentication network and Delaware-based BlockAssure for its AssureChain insurance and reinsurance network. Under the agreements, MindWave will receive contracted fees or equity along with allocations equal to 20% of the applicable credits or tokens, providing opportunities for recurring revenue as the networks become operational.

Apimeds also reiterated that its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 included an explanatory paragraph from its independent auditor expressing substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The disclosure was made pursuant to NYSE American requirements and does not amend the company's previous filings.

To view the full press release, visit

About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops technology infrastructure and digital solutions for blockchain-enabled applications, data-driven platforms, and emerging commercial ecosystems.

Through projects such as AssureChain, MindWave is expanding the application of its technology into insurance, reinsurance and digital-asset-enabled insurance models.

About MindChain

MindChain is a blockchain infrastructure developed within the MindWave ecosystem to support transparent, traceable, and verifiable digital transactions. It is designed to provide the underlying ledger capabilities required for applications involving digital assets, registries, tokenized ecosystems, and decentralized services.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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