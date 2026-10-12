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Missionirnewsbreaks Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) To Participate In Consumer & Lifestyle Panel At Maxim Growth Summit 2026


Date: 2026-10-12 02:09:59

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announced that Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Yao will participate in the Consumer & Lifestyle Panel at the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Moderated by Maxim Group's Tom Forte, the panel will open the two-day summit, taking place Oct. 13-14 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. Yao will join fellow panelists to discuss the emergence of agentic commerce and its impact on the consumer and lifestyle sectors.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.a

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer, class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR
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