Defensenewsbreaks Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) Launches Swarmix Secure Mesh Communications Solutions For Drone And Robotic Fleets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced the launch of SwarmiX, a new family of secure, high-throughput mesh communications solutions designed for data-intensive missions involving coordinated drone and robotic fleets. Expanding the company's Secured Autonomy(TM) portfolio, SwarmiX offers throughput of up to 1 gigabit per second, scalable mesh networking designed to connect hundreds of nodes and multi-band spectrum agility up to 7 GHz. The product family includes embedded modules for drones and robotics and ruggedized tactical units for military personnel, vehicles and launch systems. Designed to support communications in contested environments, SwarmiX also incorporates onboard computing capabilities intended to enable cybersecurity functions directly on the module. Mobilicom is introducing SwarmiX at the Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place Oct. 12-14 in Washington, D.C., where it will showcase the technology to defense leaders and industry decision-makers.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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