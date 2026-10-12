Techmediabreaks Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Expands GLDY Access Through CNB Custody Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on commodity tokenization, announced that GLDY, a non-tokenized share class of its gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized asset, is now available for custody through CNB Custody, a division of Community National Bank. The arrangement enables registered investment advisors, wealth managers and traditional finance investors to access GLDY through existing custody infrastructure. CNB Custody serves more than 40,000 customers and holds over $5 billion in assets under custody. The addition expands the GLDY Access Network, which also includes Inspira, Siebert, tZero, Anchorage, Coinbase Prime and Orca. Streamex expects the expanded distribution network to support broader adoption of GLDY and growth in assets under management.

To view the full press release, visit

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.