American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Details Texatron(TM) Fusion Program Plasma Compression And Confinement Approach

A technical analysis by CTO Dr. John E. Brandenburg examines the use of short, high-power magnetic pulses to compress and heat toroidal plasma. A rifled toroidal chamber is intended to shape the magnetic field and help organize the plasma during compression. Earlier low-temperature experiments are cited as support for further testing of the confinement concept, but they did not demonstrate fusion-temperature confinement or fusion power. The company is developing Texatron(TM) around deuterium and helium-3 fuel and a proposed direct magnetic-to-electric conversion approach. Fusion ignition, net energy gain and commercial electricity generation remain development objectives requiring further experimental validation.

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American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, has published a new technical analysis outlining the physics and engineering concepts behind its proposed Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), putting plasma compression and confinement at the center of the company's next stage of experimental development.

The September 29 analysis, prepared by American Fusion(TM) Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg, describes how Texatron(TM) is intended to form, compress and confine a toroidal, or doughnut-shaped, plasma using a brief and powerful magnetic pulse ( ).

At the core of the approach is pulsed compression. Energy stored in a capacitor bank is discharged to produce a strong magnetic field for a short period. The proposed pulse is intended to squeeze the plasma inward, increasing its density while shock and compression effects raise its temperature.

The timing of that process is important to the design. Brandenburg's analysis considers how the magnetic pulse could be synchronized so that maximum plasma compression occurs near the peak of the applied magnetic field, followed by a period in which the plasma can settle into a more organized configuration.

Texatron(TM) also incorporates a chamber design that differs from the smooth toroidal geometries commonly associated with conventional magnetic-confinement fusion systems. The chamber includes spiral grooves or ridges that form what Brandenburg describes as a Rifled Toroidal Pinch, or RTP. The proposed geometry is intended to influence currents and magnetic fields along the chamber surface, creating a twisted magnetic structure that could be transferred to the plasma during formation and compression.

Whether that geometry can maintain the desired confinement as energy levels increase remains an experimental question.

Brandenburg's analysis also introduces a theoretical framework involving what the report calls a“Double Invariant” concept. It considers magnetic helicity, which relates to the twist and linkage of magnetic fields, together with a second flux property referred to as“baricity.” The underlying proposition is that preserving these characteristics could help maintain an organized plasma configuration under high pressure. The company emphasizes that this remains a theoretical framework that must be tested experimentally under fusion-relevant conditions.

American Fusion's(TM) earlier experiments provide some background for the current program. The company reports that plasma was previously produced inside a rifled toroidal chamber under low-temperature conditions and remained separated from the chamber walls for periods on the order of one second.

That observation is relevant to the proposed confinement architecture, but it does not establish that Texatron(TM) can confine plasma for one second at fusion temperatures. It also does not demonstrate fusion reactions, net energy production or electricity generation. Those distinctions are important as the company moves from theoretical analysis toward increasingly demanding measurements.

American Fusion(TM) says its current testing program is focused on consistently producing plasma and measuring characteristics including temperature, density, magnetic-field strength, compression and confinement. Researchers are also examining how chamber geometry affects plasma behavior as operating conditions become more demanding. The objective is to determine experimentally whether the magnetic structures described in the technical analysis actually form and remain stable.

The proposed fuel cycle is another significant component of the Texatron(TM) concept. American Fusion(TM) is developing the system around deuterium and helium-3, or D-3He, a fusion reaction that primarily produces charged particles rather than the neutron output associated with deuterium-tritium fusion. In the company's proposed architecture, those energetic charged particles would transfer energy to the plasma and contribute to its expansion against the surrounding magnetic field.

American Fusion(TM) is also developing a proposed direct magnetic-to-electric conversion system. Instead of using fusion heat to produce steam and drive a conventional turbine, the concept seeks to capture energy associated with charged particles and changing magnetic flux directly as electrical current.

The technical analysis includes theoretical calculations for the conditions Texatron(TM) would need to reach, including ion densities on the order of 1017 particles per cubic centimeter and pre-ignition temperatures measured in several kiloelectronvolts. Those figures are design assumptions rather than measured Texatron(TM) performance.

The company has not yet demonstrated fusion ignition, net energy gain or commercial electricity production. Further testing will need to establish whether Texatron(TM) can achieve the required combination of temperature, density and confinement, whether measurable fusion reactions can be produced and whether the proposed energy-conversion mechanism can operate as intended.

“If our continuing experiments demonstrate that we can reproducibly create the required temperature, density and confinement while preserving these magnetic invariants, it would represent an important step toward the ultimate objective of controlled D-3He fusion and direct electrical energy conversion,” Brandenburg said.“That is the physics path we are now testing.”

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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