Contracted Capacity Becomes Key Metric For AI Infrastructure Investors To Watch
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The artificial intelligence industry is racing to build computing capacity. But a new constraint is emerging just as quickly: electricity. The International Energy Agency projects that global data-center electricity demand will keep climbing sharply through 2030. Goldman Sachs forecasts roughly 15% compound annual growth in U.S. data-center power demand from 2023 through 2030, with data centers potentially accounting for approximately 8% of total U.S. electricity use by then. That widening gap between AI's appetite for compute and the grid's ability to deliver power is reshaping how, and where, AI infrastructure gets built. It is precisely the opportunity AZIO AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) (Profile ) is pursuing through its power-backed compute campuses, including its south Texas project, Atlas One. The company has now taken a concrete step in that direction, signing its first hosting agreement at Atlas One with Power Champion Investment Limited, covering an initial 10 megawatts of capacity with expansion rights up to 50 megawatts. That agreement gives Atlas One its first contracted, paying customer and positions AZIO AI with other leading technology and infrastructure providers whose products and services form the backbone of the global AI buildout, including NVIDIA Corporation Microsoft Corporation Amazon Inc.
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