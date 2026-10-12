Peter Schiff Says Rising Yields Bode Well For Gold
If the gold market plays out as Peter Schiff is saying it will, gold miners like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) could see their revenues from bullion climb to...
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