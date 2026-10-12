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Peter Schiff Says Rising Yields Bode Well For Gold


Date: 2026-10-12 02:09:48

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Peter Schiff, who deals in precious metals and rose to fame by warning about the financial crisis of 2008 long before it happened, has again made news by saying that the current rise in bond yields is very good for the price of gold.

If the gold market plays out as Peter Schiff is saying it will, gold miners like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) could see their revenues from bullion climb to...

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