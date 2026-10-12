Networknewsbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) Welcomes EU Strategic Project Designation For Neo Performance Materials Silmet 2.0

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a critical-minerals developer advancing two major projects in Greenland, welcomed the European Commission's selection of Neo Performance Materials Silmet 2.0 development plan as one of 46 new Strategic Projects under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act (“CRMA”). Announced Oct. 9, 2026, the designation supports efforts to strengthen and diversify European critical-mineral supply chains. Neo, a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines with offtake rights for up to 60% of future production from the Sarfartoq Project, plans to adapt its rare earth separation facility in Estonia to accommodate new raw material sources. Greenland Mines views its Sarfartoq rare earth resource and Neo's European processing capabilities as potentially complementary components of a Greenland-to-Europe supply chain.

The company said the designation reinforces its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision, which seeks to connect Greenlandic mineral resources with European and North American processing, technology and industrial markets. Greenland Mines is advancing its Sarfartoq rare earth project and Skaergaard palladium, platinum and gold project as part of that strategy.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

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