Networknewsbreaks Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Closes CAD$1.71 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) announced the closing of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement, issuing 961,642 common shares at CAD$1.78 per share for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1.71 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to complete its acquisition of Aspect Information Systems Ltd. and for general working capital and corporate purposes. The securities are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period. Shelfie-Tech will also pay approximately CAD$38,340 in finders' fees and issue 21,539 shares to eligible finders.

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About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHLFF are available in the company's newsroom at

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