Iran Offers To Facilitate Saudi-Houthi Dialogue

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has offered to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia intensify, Reuters reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday to discuss escalating regional tensions and efforts to reduce them, according to the Saudi state news agency.

The contact was the first publicly reported communication between the two officials since the Iran-aligned Houthis intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, Reuters said.

In a post on his Telegram account, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to provide any assistance needed to facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

He also warned that pursuing a military approach while ignoring political solutions would further complicate the situation.

The Houthis have carried out several attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past week. A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, Reuters reported. The attack was described as the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

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