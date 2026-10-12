Over 32,000 Children Affected By Floods In Nepal: UNICEF

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 32,000 children have been affected by floods in Nepal triggered by the collapse of part of a glacier and mountain rocks, while 84 children have died, says the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The deadly floods struck Nepal on 26 August 2026 after a mass of glacial ice and rock collapsed near the country's border with China's Tibet region.

The disaster affected Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts, causing extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities.

According to a Reuters report published on 5 October, at least 1,455 bodies had been recovered, while another 5,285 people remained missing.

In a recent report, UNICEF said the disaster occurred in late August and that, six weeks later, affected families were still struggling with its devastating consequences.

The organisation said 5,285 people remained missing and the death toll could rise.

It said the floods had destroyed homes, shops and essential infrastructure. In addition, 23 schools, seven health centres and 64 water supply systems had been damaged or destroyed.

UNICEF added that climate change and rising temperatures in the Himalayan mountains were increasing the risk of such disasters.

According to the organisation, Nepal produces only around 0.1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet children in the country are facing the severe consequences of the climate crisis.

UNICEF said it had provided cash assistance, blankets, special kits for newborns and warm winter clothing to affected families.

It stressed that, with winter approaching, families needed sustained humanitarian assistance, shelter and essential support.

According to the report, UNICEF and its partners had restored water supplies to 27,000 people, vaccinated more than 68,000 people against cholera and helped thousands of children return to learning and recreational activities.

The report added that 51 children had also been reunited with their families.

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