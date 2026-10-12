Afghanistan U19 Cricket Team Leaves For Oman For One-Day Series

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Under-19 national cricket team has departed for Oman to play one-day matches against Oman and Bangladesh, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

In a statement, the ACB said the team left for Oman on Monday afternoon.

Afghanistan will first play four one-day matches against Bangladesh's Under-19 team before facing Oman in two matches.

According to the statement, the four-match series against Bangladesh will begin on October 16 and continue until October 23.

After completing the series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan will play two one-day matches against Oman on October 27 and 30.

The ACB said five one-day matches had initially been scheduled between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but the number was reduced to four because of visa processing problems and delays affecting Afghan players.

Following these matches, Afghanistan will participate in the Under-19 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin in Oman on November 5.

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