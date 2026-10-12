Partnership With Qatar Charity Serves As National Model Of Sustainable Institutional Cooperation: Awqaf Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem affirmed that the partnership between the Ministry and Qatar Charity serves as a national model of sustainable institutional cooperation, strengthening the impact of endowment and charitable work.

His Excellency made the remarks while chairing the inaugural meeting of the Joint Coordination and Follow-up Committee between the Ministry and Qatar Charity. Established under Ministerial Decision No. 62 of 2026, the committee seeks to strengthen strategic cooperation, unify efforts, and integrate expertise and resources, with the aim of maximizing the impact of initiatives related to endowment, Zakat, charitable, humanitarian and development initiatives, while supporting sustainable development in Qatar and abroad.

He emphasized the importance of advancing this strategic relationship and translating it into high-quality programs and initiatives that deliver sustainable impact, contribute to national priorities, and enhance the effectiveness of endowment, charitable, and humanitarian work.

The meeting explored opportunities to expand strategic cooperation in the next phase and mechanisms to enhance integration in the design and implementation of joint initiatives and projects, in a way that improves operational efficiency, achieve sustainable impact, set joint priorities, and establish the operational, financial, and implementation timelines required for the agreed initiatives.

Under the ministerial decision, the committee is responsible for overseeing the partnership, forming joint technical working groups to assess initiatives and develop implementation plans, monitoring progress and evaluating outcomes, and addressing related challenges to ensure that the partnership's objectives and strategic priorities are achieved.

The move aligns with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' efforts to expand effective national partnerships, develop the frameworks governing endowments, Zakat, and charitable work, and enhance institutional efficiency and societal impact by consolidating efforts, exchanging expertise, and making optimal use of available resources.

The partnership also supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in human and social development, the promotion of social responsibility, and the values of solidarity and cooperation, in away that advances initiatives and projects that deliver sustainable development and humanitarian outcomes, strengthens the contribution of the endowment and charitable sectors to society, and reinforces Qatar's standing in humanitarian and development work.

The Ministry is represented on the committee by Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi; Director of the Zakat Affairs Department Mohammed Abdul Latif Al Mahmoud; Director of the Legal Affairs Department Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Basiri; and Director of the Islamic Affairs Department Mohammed Jaber Al Mannai. Qatar Charity is represented by CEO Yousef Ahmed Al Kuwari; Deputy CEO for Governance and Shared Services Mohammed Ali Al Ghamdi; Deputy CEO for Programs and Communication Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi; and Head of Al-Aqraboon Center Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida.

Qatar Charity Awqaf