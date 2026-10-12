Saudi Civil Aviation Authority Extends Suspension Of Operations At King Khalid Int'l Airport
In a statement, GACA added that the move comes as part of finalizing the essential procedures to verify the safety of the airport's facilities and their operational readiness in lockstep with the appropriate authorities.
Over the past few days, the Houthi group has targeted the airport and its facilities, resulting in several casualties and material damage.King Khalid International Airport operations suspension
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