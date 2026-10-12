Philippine F&B Sector Targets Qatar, GCC Retail Markets With Ready-To-Eat Halal Exports

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Philippine food manufacturers are expanding their footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) retail market by introducing halal-certified, shelf-stable ready-to-eat products tailored for consumers across Qatar and the wider region.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Monday's opening of 'Hospitality Qatar 2026', Philippine ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D Melicor highlighted how Philippine brand 'Cabalen' adapted its traditional restaurant operations to capture international retail distribution.

Hospitality Qatar 2026 will run until Ocotber 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

According to Melicor, the Philippine Embassy in Qatar invited Cabalen to participate in this year's exhibition, where the company showcased a line of packaged meals designed to meet growing demand for convenience and long shelf blade-->





Philippine embassy officials led by First Secretary and Consul General Cassandra B Sawadjaan and the delegation from Cabalen Group led by Ferdinand "Dean" K Dayao, executive director - Business Development, Franchise & Ventures at Cabalen Business Development and Franchising Corporation, during the opening of Hospitality Qatar 2026 Monday. The event will run until Ocotber 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

“Cabalen is known in the Philippines primarily as a restaurant chain, but they innovated in response to challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are now producing off-the-shelf food items that consumers can easily prepare using a microwave, making them highly convenient and fully halal,” Melicor said.

The ambassador noted that product innovation among Philippine exporters aligns with broader efforts to strengthen commercial ties and ensure supply chain diversity between the Philippines and Qatar.

Beyond packaged retail goods, Melicor pointed to expanding opportunities in halal tourism and regional infrastructure, emphasising that local governments and private enterprises in the Philippines are working to build facilities that cater to Gulf travellers.

“The market for halal tourism primarily involves families rather than individual travelers. Facilities must cater to groups that include both adults and children, requiring tailored amenities and services,” Melicor explained.

To address transit friction for travellers from the Gulf, the embassy is engaging with regional stakeholders and airlines, including Qatar Airways, to streamline connections to secondary destinations such as Northern Mindanao.

“Accessibility and infrastructure remain key factors for international visitors. For example, by collaborating with Qatar Airways, travellers from Doha can book integrated itineraries to regional destinations like Dipolog or Cagayan de Oro on a single booking pass, bypassing unnecessary travel steps,” Melicor pointed out.

Melicor also expressed optimism that initiatives bridging local agricultural producers, food manufacturers, and tourism hubs will establish a scalable template for Philippine provinces seeking to attract trade and investment from Qatar.

GCC retail market Hospitality Qatar 2026 DECC