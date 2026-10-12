QNB Group Wins 7 Global Finance Digital Bank Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group has received seven honours across Global Finance Magazine's 2026 World's Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards and The Innovators Awards, recognising its continued investment in customer-focused digital innovations and solutions.

At the regional level, QNB Group was named 'Best User Experience (UX) Design' and 'Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site' in the Middle East. The group also secured four country-level awards in Qatar: 'Best User Experience (UX) Design', 'Best in Transformation', 'Best Online Payments Solution', and 'Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site'.

QNB Group was also named among the 'Most Innovative Financial Institutions' in the Middle East for its Mobile Banking Enhancements at 2026 Global Finance's The Innovators Awards.

The latest honours build on QNB's track record of digital excellence, following its recognition by Global Finance in 2025 for 'Best Mobile Banking App' and 'Best in Social Media Marketing and Services' in Qatar.

Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president for Group Retail Banking at QNB Group, said:“These awards recognise our commitment to creating a digital banking experience that is simpler, safer and more responsive to the customers' evolving needs.

“As banking becomes increasingly digital, we continue to invest in next-generation technologies that provide customers with greater convenience and control over their finances, while retaining the customer centric approach that defines QNB Group.”

He added:“Our ambition is not only to respond to customer expectations, but to anticipate them by combining research, innovative technologies, and integrated services that support individuals throughout their financial journeys.”

These awards reflect QNB's broader strategy, which places customer needs at the centre of digital transformation. Through accessible and intuitive services, the group aims to help customers benefit from the transition towards an increasingly digital and cashless economy.

QNB Group introduced more than 60 new digital features over the past year, including digital account opening, card delivery, digital motor insurance, and instant Visa Transfer services.

These developments have simplified banking journeys, expanded online payment capabilities and provided customers with a more connected experience across QNB's digital platforms.

The recognition reinforces QNB's position as a leader in digital banking innovation and supports Qatar's continued development as a centre for advanced financial and fintech-enabled services.

QNB Group The Innovators Awards mobile banking