Lenovo Receives Highest-Possible AAA Rating By Hang Seng Indexes Company Achieves Highest ESG Scores In Industry

MENAFN - 3BL) Lenovo announced it has achieved the highest-possible rating in the 2026 Sustainability Ratings released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, advancing from its AA+ rating of last year to AAA this year, as well as the highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores for any company within the technology industry.

The ratings are the outcome of the Sustainability Performance Assessment, an annual evaluation of Hong Kong-listed constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index and A-share constituents of the Hang Seng China A (Investable) Index. Since 2014, Hang Seng Indexes Company has appointed the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, an independent and professional assessment body, to conduct annual evaluations of listed companies' sustainability performance using its proprietary assessment and rating framework.

Among approximately 600 companies assessed this year, Lenovo achieved the highest overall score in its industry, repeating its industry-leading performance previously achieved in 2022 and 2025. In a significant milestone, Lenovo also received the highest industry scores across all three ESG pillars simultaneously for the first time. Lenovo has led its industry in environmental performance every year since 2022, while achieving top social score in 2023 and 2025 and top governance score in 2022.

Lenovo's sustainability strategy is guided by ambitious goals and transparent accountability. The company remains on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In FY 25/26, Lenovo concluded its first generation of long-term ESG KPIs, which have driven progress across its ESG strategy over the past five years, and in its latest ESG Report set out its newly approved 2030 ESG KPIs and aspirations to guide the company's next phase of ESG priorities.

The company's ESG leadership has been further recognized through multiple global benchmarks and awards. Lenovo recently earned the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, reaffirming its position within the top 1% of all companies assessed globally. Lenovo has also been recognized by the Disability Index® and Workplace Pride for its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace for all. Additionally, Lenovo was ranked No. 5 among the world's leading supply chains in Gartner's Global Supply Chain Top 25, reflecting the company's continued commitment to sustainability and focus on future-proofing its operations by making the supply chain more resilient and intelligent.

These achievements underscore Lenovo's commitment to embedding sustainability throughout its business strategy while driving innovation that benefits everyone. Through ongoing initiatives in environment, social and governance, Lenovo continues to advance its vision of delivering Smarter Technology for All.

Learn more about Lenovo's ESG performance on Lenovo StoryHub and in Lenovo's latest ESG Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.