Responsible Gaming And Education Month 2026: A Spotlight On Training And Engagement Programs At Sands

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

One of Sands' key strategies for ensuring an environment of safe play in its casinos is upholding the tenets established by leading responsible gaming organizations in the company's jurisdictions and around the world, including the guidance established by the American Gaming Association (AGA) since the company is based in the United States.

In September, AGA celebrates Responsible Gaming Education Month, and Sands' regions have supported its ideals with a variety of new programs in 2026.

Sands China

In July, Sands China launched the Responsible Gaming Youth Talent Development Programme under the company's Responsible Gaming Academy. The new program is tailored for students at the University of Macau (UM) with the goals of elevating responsible gaming knowledge, cultivating practical capabilities, expanding international perspectives and nurturing future talent for the sustainable development of Macao's integrated tourism and leisure industry.

The program combines industry expertise from Sands China, academic resources from UM's Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming and community engagement experience from the Youth Volunteers Association of Macau. This collaboration marks the first adoption of an industry-academia-community collaboration model within Sands China's responsible gaming programs.

“By synergizing corporate, academic and community resources, the innovative program has taken local students beyond classrooms through diverse forms of experiential learning, empowering them with a strong sense of social responsibility and a global perspective,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said.“We hope these young program participants will share what they have learned with their schools and communities, and use their positive influence to help promote the message of responsible gaming.”

On the heels of introducing this program, Sands China held its 11th Responsible Gaming Ambassador Advanced Training Program Aug. 24-25 for 42 of Sands China's responsible gaming ambassadors who are stationed on casino floors around the clock, every day. The session focused on raising awareness of gambling disorders, enhancing ambassadors' ability to identify potential issues and equipping them to provide timely assistance.

Complementing these training initiatives, Sands China made annual contributions earlier this year to Macao nongovernmental organizations in support of their work to promote responsible gaming education in the community. The company donated nearly $125,000 to five local organizations, bringing cumulative donations to more than $1.2 million since 2006.

Marina Bay Sands

Representing its commitment to ensuring Team Members stay current on the latest responsible gaming practices, continually strengthen awareness and hone early identification and intervention skills, Marina Bay Sands has ensured Team Members completed a range of responsible gaming training programs over the past year.

Some frontline Team Members participated in Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training developed and facilitated by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The program equips Team Members with skills to identify patrons who may be experiencing difficulties with their gaming and provides resources to refer them for support.

The integrated resort's nearly 800 responsible gaming ambassadors are required to complete the Singapore Government's Ministry of Social and Family Development Enhanced Responsible Gambling Training that focuses on the signs of gambling-related harm, intervention approaches and available support services for patrons seeking assistance.

To further responsible gaming services, Marina Bay Sands expanded its responsible gaming specialist team, which provides guidance and support to responsible gaming ambassadors and information and referral resources for patrons and family members seeking assistance. The team of four specialists provide nearly 24/7 coverage and help facilitate the integrated resort's ability to deliver timely responsible gaming support and referral.

Looking ahead, Marina Bay Sands will continue to support the Singapore Government's annual Responsible Gambling Awareness Week in October. Throughout the week, the resort will conduct awareness initiatives and promote responsible gaming tools, such as self-limit options. Marina Bay Sands also will hold back-of-house engagement activities to further strengthen Team Member awareness and education on responsible gaming.

These training and engagement initiatives are part of Sands' multi-faceted responsible gaming education program that also features awareness campaigns, tools and safeguards, strict protocols and procedures, and industry and community partnerships to ensure its resorts maintain safe casino environments and patrons have access to supportive resources.

To learn more about Sands' commitment to responsible gaming, read the company's latest ESG report: .