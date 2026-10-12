The Small Business Holiday Website Checklist: What To Fix Before Shoppers Arrive

What You'll Learn

How to prepare your website for Black Friday and Christmas shoppers Which website updates can help improve holiday conversions How AI can help you make holiday website updates faster

The holiday shopping season can be a big opportunity for small businesses, but getting shoppers to your website is only half the job. Once they arrive, your website needs to be easy for them to find what they want, build trust in your business and remove the barriers to completing a purchase.

Whether you're planning Black Friday marketing ideas, building a holiday marketing plan or preparing for Christmas, your website should be ready before the traffic arrives.

The good news? You don't need to be a web designer or developer to make meaningful improvements. With AI-powered tools like GoDaddy Airo, small business owners can use simple prompts to create and update their websites without coding.

How Can You Improve Your Website for Holiday Shoppers?

Before launching a promotion, take a fresh look at your website. Ask yourself: If someone discovered my business today, would they immediately understand what I sell, why they should buy from me and how to purchase? Here are a few questions to ask yourself:

Are your holiday offers easy to find? Don't make shoppers hunt for your holiday promotion. If you're running a Black Friday sale, offering holiday bundles or selling seasonal products, make those offers visible from your homepage. Consider creating a dedicated holiday landing page that brings together seasonal products, promotions and important information in one place. A simple headline, clear call to action and easy-to-find shipping information can go a long way. Do your product pages need a holiday refresh? Your product pages are where browsing becomes buying. Review your descriptions, images, pricing and calls to action. If you sell trending holiday products, private label holiday products or other seasonal merchandise, explain why each product could make a useful gift or solve a holiday need. This is also a good opportunity to revisit your ecommerce SEO. Use language your customers might actually search for, including relevant Christmas, Black Friday and other seasonal terms. Have you optimized your site for mobile shopping? Holiday shoppers aren't necessarily sitting at a desktop. Check your website from your phone and try completing a purchase yourself. Are the buttons easy to tap? Can shoppers quickly see product details? Is checkout straightforward? Can they easily find shipping and return information? A few minutes of testing could uncover friction that costs you sales. Can you build trust before checkout? Holiday shoppers have plenty of options. Make it easy for them to feel confident buying from you. Clearly display customer reviews or testimonials, shipping timelines, return policies, payment options, contact information, and any guarantees or relevant certifications. These details can be especially important for someone discovering your business for the first time. Can you think beyond Black Friday? As December approaches, shoppers may be looking for last-minute gifts, gift cards, products with fast shipping or ideas for specific people. Update your website and promotions throughout the season rather than treating your Black Friday campaign as the finish line. Your holiday SEO strategy can evolve, too. Use holiday keyword research to identify changing customer needs and consider updating product pages, gift guides and other content accordingly.

How Can You Use AI to Make Holiday Website Updates Faster?

You don't have to write every headline, product description or landing page from scratch. Try using AI prompts to create a starting point, then review and personalize the results for your business.

For example:

"Review my website as if you were a holiday shopper. Give me 10 specific improvements I could make to increase trust and conversions before Black Friday. Ask me about my products, target customers, budget and any seasonal promotions I'm planning before making recommendations."

You can also ask AI to help develop holiday product ideas, promotional messaging, email marketing for ecommerce or SMS marketing for ecommerce.

With GoDaddy Airo, you can take that AI-assisted approach directly into your website. Airo can help generate and update website content and pages through conversational prompts, helping small business owners make seasonal changes without requiring extensive coding or technical skills.

What Should You Include in Your Holiday Website Checklist?

Before your holiday campaign goes live, make sure you have:

A clear holiday offer A dedicated holiday landing page where appropriate Updated product pages Mobile-friendly navigation and checkout Visible shipping and return information Customer reviews and trust signals Relevant seasonal SEO terms A plan for updating your site after Black Friday

Your website is the destination for all those holiday marketing efforts-from search and social to email and SMS. Make sure it's ready for the traffic you're working to bring in.

What is the Best Way to Get Your Website Ready for the Holiday Season?

You don't need to wait for a developer-or start from a blank page-to improve your online presence for the holidays.

With GoDaddy Airo, you can use AI to build and update your website through simple prompts, helping you spend less time on the technical work and more time running your business.

Try GoDaddy Airo and start getting your website ready for the holiday season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should a holiday landing page include?

Think about the shopper's intent. Organize the page around a clear seasonal theme or offer, make relevant products easy to browse and give visitors the information they need to take the next step confidently.

How can I improve my ecommerce conversion rate during the holidays?

Look for points where customers may hesitate. Test your product information, calls to action, checkout process and purchasing experience, then prioritize the changes that could remove the most friction.

What website builders can help me update my business site to prepare for holiday traffic?

AI-powered website builders can help small business owners create and update websites without extensive technical experience. GoDaddy Airo lets you use conversational prompts to generate and modify websites and pages, making it easier to make seasonal updates as your business needs change.

How can I enhance my website for holiday traffic?

Start by reviewing your highest-traffic pages and identifying where shoppers might encounter friction. Look for opportunities to clarify your value proposition, simplify navigation and make important purchasing information easier to access.

How important is the mobile experience for holiday ecommerce?

A mobile-friendly experience is important because shoppers may discover products, compare options and purchase from their phones. Test the complete customer journey on a mobile device, from the first page visit through checkout.