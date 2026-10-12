Transforming Trade: Taking Peruvian Products To Global Markets With TASA

MENAFN - 3BL) Peru is a key player in the global fishmeal and fish oil industry, and reliable logistics are essential to connecting its products with international markets.

Through its partnership with TASA, one of Peru's leading fishing companies, DP World helps facilitate the movement of fishmeal and fish oil from Peru to customers around the world. With approximately 75% of TASA's container shipments handled through DP World, the collaboration demonstrates the importance of integrated logistics solutions in supporting international trade.

By strengthening supply chain efficiency and providing reliable access to global markets, DP World helps TASA enhance the competitiveness of Peruvian products on the world stage.

Transforming trade means connecting Peruvian businesses to global opportunities.

Watch the video to discover how DP World and TASA are working together to move Peru's exports further.