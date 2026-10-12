How Heart Monitoring And Ablation Helped One Father Overcome Afib

MENAFN - 3BL) In 2018, then 52-year-old Todd Repass Jr. stood up after a meal and immediately knew something was wrong. It was terrifying. He felt weak, short of breath, and, at times, dizzy. The eventual diagnosis – atrial fibrillation (AFib) – kicked off a nearly seven-year health journey, during which he leaned on his son, a professional in the medical device industry, for guidance.

“You just have no clue what's happening to you,” Repass recalled.“So, you're confused, you're scared.”

Atrial fibrillation, commonly called AFib, is an irregular heart rhythm that occurs when the heart's upper chambers beat out of rhythm. It impacts more than 10 million U.S. adults and can increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.i For Repass, receiving the diagnosis brought a new level of uncertainty as he tried to understand what AFib meant for his health.

Over the next several years, Repass tried medication, cardioversion (a procedure intended to restore a regular heartbeat), and lifestyle changes, including adjustments to his diet and sleep schedule. Despite these efforts, his AFib remained unpredictable and disruptive. During episodes, he often felt weak and short of breath and struggled with everyday activities – even short walks with his four golden retrievers. Some of his AFib episodes would last continuously for weeks or even months at a time.

While cardioversions and medication helped lessen some of the symptoms, his AFib remained elusive. His doctors used in-office electrocardiograms (EKGs) and prescribed externally worn, temporary Holter monitors. These external monitoring solutions were prescribed for short durations, often less than 30 days at a time, and were often not able to record his unpredictable AFib episodes. The uncertainty remained.

“The AFib diagnosis is not necessarily the hardest part,” Repass said.“It's the day-to-day uncertainty that comes with not knowing how to track what's happening.”

Determined to better understand and manage his condition, Repass began doing his own research, leaning on his son along the way.

“He was a reassuring best friend all the way through it,” Repass said.“He could talk about a certain technology or point me in the right direction on research for my own reassurance and knowledge.”

After discussing options with his care team, his cardiologist recommended the Medtronic LINQ IITM insertable cardiac monitor (ICM). Placed just under the skin, the small device (about 1/3 the size of a AAA battery) continuously monitors the heart and transmits abnormal heart rhythm information to a patient's care team.

The outpatient procedure took only a few minutes. Afterward, he downloaded the MyCareLink HeartTM mobile app, which allowed him to record symptoms when he felt dizzy, weak, or out of rhythm.

For the first time, Repass no longer had to hope an episode would occur during a scheduled test. When he felt symptoms, he could record them in the app, and his care team could compare what he felt with the heart rhythm information collected by the device.

For several months, the LINQ II ICM recorded episodes of AFib and other abnormal heart rates, providing his care team with additional information to help inform a more targeted treatment strategy. Doctors recommended Repass would be a strong candidate for a new type of cardiac ablation procedure called pulsed field ablation (PFA) using the Medtronic Sphere-9TM catheter. The all-in-one mapping and dual-energy procedure uses both short electrical pulses and radiofrequency energy to target heart tissue responsible for the abnormal electrical signals that cause AFib.

More than a year after his ablation procedure, Repass is AFib-free, and his LINQ II ICM continues to monitor. Not only does he feel better, but the continued monitoring also provides reassurance that his AFib is under control while giving his care team a 24/7 view of his heart rhythm activity.

Today, he exercises, participates more fully in family activities, and spends plenty of time walking and caring for his golden retrievers. He no longer organizes his entire day around trying to prevent a possible AFib trigger.

Looking back, Repass said having his son by his side helped him navigate the uncertainty that came with AFib. His son encouraged him to learn more, ask questions, and seek out information that could help him have informed conversations with his healthcare team.

For Repass, that experience reinforced the importance of educating yourself about your condition and being an active participant in your care.

“Getting the LINQ II and the ablation were probably the best health decisions I've ever made in my life,” Repass said.

To learn more about atrial fibrillation and available treatment options, visit.

If you have AFib or are experiencing symptoms of an irregular heart rhythm, talk to your doctor about diagnosis and treatment options.

Possible risks associated with the implant of the LINQTM Family ICMs include, but are not limited to, infection at the surgical site, device migration, erosion of the device through the skin and/or sensitivity to the device material. For important safety information, see:.

Risks associated with the Sphere-9TM catheter may include bleeding and bruising where the catheter was inserted, cough, shortness of breath, infection, temporary or permanent stroke, severe complications leading to hospitalization or potentially death. For important safety information, see: #benefits-of-pulsed-field-ablation.