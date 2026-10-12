Prime Minister Meets With Syrian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with HE Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in Syria, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed the position of the State of Qatar in supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and in achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people to live in dignity and to build a state of institutions and law.

HE also affirmed Qatar's support for efforts in reconstruction, rebuilding, and stability in Syria.