Minister Of State For International Cooperation Participates In Interactive Session With Children From Noor Orphan Care Program In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated on Monday, via videoconference, in an interactive session with children from the Noor orphan care program in the Gaza Strip.

During the session, Her Excellency learned about the children's perspectives, interests, and aspirations for the future, emphasizing the importance of providing children in the Gaza Strip with a safe and supportive environment that empowers them to build a better future.

The session was attended by Chairman of the Board Taawon (Welfare Association), Dr. Nabil Qaddumi, along with a number of officials.